Phase one of renovations begins at Starlight Theater

Construction at Starlight Theater in Swope Park has begun, as the outdoor theater is looking to make close to $40-million in renovations.

They're currently in phase one which includes building new towers that will eventually support a canopy that extends over the audience.

This canopy allows Starlight to expand programming.

Caroline Hogan | KSHB Lindsey Rood-Clifford - President & CEO Starlight Theater

"It’s one of things we get the most questions about when we do shows like 'The Little Mermaid', and 'Shrek' and 'Peter Pan' is 8 o'clock is a late start time," said Starlight's President and CEO Lindsey Rood-Clifford. "So the ability to have kids come out here during the days, or even seniors come out here during the days, really allows us to grow our audiences and who we can reach."

They hope it can reach to more folks who have never been to the theater before, or bring people back, like John Moehlman and his family.

"We have a season pass to the zoo, so yeah, we come out here and then we were going to Starlight whenever we can," Moehlman said.

Phase one is expected to be completed by April 2025. Phase two will begin in a year, with all of the renovations expected to done before the World Cup comes to Kansas City in 2026.

