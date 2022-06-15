Phone, internet services knocked out to several Mid-Continent Public Library branches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Mid-Continent Public Library branches are dealing with internet and phone outages for the second consecutive day.

A library spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon that a construction crew working near the MCPL headquarters building in Independence struck a line that provides service for the internet service provider used by the library system.

The outage initially affected phone and internet services at the Buckner, Camden Point, Dearborn, Edgerton, Kearney, Lone Jack, Oak Grove, Platte City and Weston branches.

Those nine branches remained without internet and phone service on Wednesday, the library tweeted.

The following branches are still without internet and phone service: Buckner, Camden Point, Dearborn, Edgerton, Kearney, Lone Jack, Oak Grove, Platte City, and Weston. — MidContinent Library (@MCPLMO) June 15, 2022

