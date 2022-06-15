Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Phone, internet services knocked out to several Mid-Continent Public Library branches

Computer keyboard
Jenny Kane/AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Computer keyboard
Posted at 9:50 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 10:50:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Mid-Continent Public Library branches are dealing with internet and phone outages for the second consecutive day.

A library spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon that a construction crew working near the MCPL headquarters building in Independence struck a line that provides service for the internet service provider used by the library system.

The outage initially affected phone and internet services at the Buckner, Camden Point, Dearborn, Edgerton, Kearney, Lone Jack, Oak Grove, Platte City and Weston branches.

Those nine branches remained without internet and phone service on Wednesday, the library tweeted.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock