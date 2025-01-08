PHOTOS | Early morning semi fire shuts down I-70 in Wabaunsee County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An early morning semi-fire shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee County west of Topeka.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office says a Fed-Ex truck hauling items caught fire shortly before 6 a.m.

Undersheriff Eric Kirsch says the semi was en route to Colorado.

Wabaunsee County, the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Shawnee County District #4, Dover and Auburn emergency crews responded to help extinguish the fire and work the scene.

Firefighters struggled with hoses and equipment freezing in the bitter cold.

Workers were able to push the semi into a snowbank shortly before 11 a.m. and open one lane of travel.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

—