PHOTOS: JuneteenthKC 2022 cultural parade in Kansas City

Kansas Citians celebrated the JuneteenthKC 2022 cultural parade on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the 18th and Vine Jazz District in Kansas City, Missouri.

Juneteenth10.jpg
Juneteenth11.jpg
Juneteenth12.jpg
Juneteenth5.jpg
Juneteenth1.jpg
Juneteenth4.jpg
Juneteenth3.jpg
Juneteenth2.jpg
Juneteenth6.jpg
Juneteenth7.jpg
Juneteenth8.jpg
Dia and Kevin.jpg
67605625836__928DEF7A-71AD-4800-98E6-AC0CEC5DBCFE.JPEG
67605675476__C0EAC0A8-1D98-4F25-B409-799B5074A673.JPEG
