Photos show Kansas Highway Patrol SUV crumpled upon crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper is recovering Thursday after a motorist struck the back of the trooper’s SUV along Interstate 70 Wednesday.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, the trooper had pulled off onto the shoulder of westbound Interstate 70 near Interstate 135 in Saline County, Kansas, to assist a motorist.

The trooper was waiting inside his state-issued 2021 Dodge Durango SUV when it was struck from behind by a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500. The crash trapped the 64-year-old trooper inside of the SUV.

Emergency crews were able to extricate the trooper and transport him to Salina Regional Medical Center where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was also taken to SRMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol posted photos of the crash scene on social media. The photos show the entire rear-end of the KHP SUV crumpled up. The front end of the Dodge Ram was also significantly damaged.

