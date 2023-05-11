Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Photos show Kansas Highway Patrol SUV crumpled upon crash

KHP Damage 1 .jpeg
Courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol
KHP Damage 1 .jpeg
Posted at 1:56 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 15:05:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper is recovering Thursday after a motorist struck the back of the trooper’s SUV along Interstate 70 Wednesday.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, the trooper had pulled off onto the shoulder of westbound Interstate 70 near Interstate 135 in Saline County, Kansas, to assist a motorist.

The trooper was waiting inside his state-issued 2021 Dodge Durango SUV when it was struck from behind by a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500. The crash trapped the 64-year-old trooper inside of the SUV.

Emergency crews were able to extricate the trooper and transport him to Salina Regional Medical Center where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was also taken to SRMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol posted photos of the crash scene on social media. The photos show the entire rear-end of the KHP SUV crumpled up. The front end of the Dodge Ram was also significantly damaged.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!