Pills laced with controlled substances responsible for overdoses, death in Chillicothe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating instances of counterfeit pills causing overdoses in Chillicothe, with at least one being fatal.

Chillicothe is a Missouri community located about an hour northeast of Kansas City.

First responders took a call about an unresponsive 17-year-old female around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Cherry Street.

The teen was found to be deceased, and the investigation revealed she had taken counterfeit prescription pills.

The pills contained dangerous amounts of controlled substances, and Chillicothe officers have seen other instances of overdoses of the same manner recently. Those other incidents were not fatal.

Officers determined who distributed the controlled substance to the teen and made an arrest of a 23-year-old woman.

Police are also pursuing murder charges against the suspect.

Chillicothe police were joined by Livingston County Sheriff's deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers to execute a search warrant in the 1200 block of Polk Street where they located more counterfeit pills and controlled substances.

That warrant resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old man.

Both the man and woman remain in custody pending formal charges.



