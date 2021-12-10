Watch
Pilot walks away from crash of ultralight plane in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Authorities in south-central Kansas say the pilot of an ultralight plane that crashed near Hutchinson walked away from the wreckage with no serious injuries.

Officials say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday southwest of Hutchinson in Reno County along West Morgan Avenue.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 40-year-old man flying the aircraft was trying to land on the road when he hit power lines.

The crash cut power lines, but officials say the pilot suffered only minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

