Piper School District voters said no Tuesday to $32.5 million bond proposal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Piper School District voters said no to a $32.5 Future Ready Phase 2 Bond proposal after votes were counted Tuesday night in the mail ballot election.

There were 860 votes in favor of the bond proposal and 1,489 against, according to the Wyandotte County Election Office.

Money from the bond proceeds would have paid for school building improvements, technology upgrades, land purchases for future expansion of the district, and other projects, according to information from the school district.

