Pittsburgh Steelers' charter plane makes emergency landing at KCI early Monday morning

Posted at 5:27 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 06:44:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pittsburgh Steelers' charter plane made an emergency landing at KCI just before 4 a.m. Monday.

A spokesperson with the team confirmed everyone is safe following the emergency landing.

The Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 23-18 on Sunday Night Football.

The Delta Air Lines flight 8867 is an Airbus 330 with 182 people on board. The right engine reported low engine pressure and the engine shut down, per the KC Aviation Department.

The aircraft landed safely and taxied under its own power. No fuel leaks were reported.

The team is staying on the plane and another plane is en route, expected to arrive around 9:30 a.m.

Steelers DT spoke out about the emergency landing on social media.

KSHB 41 News has a crew en route and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

