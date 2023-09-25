Pittsburgh Steelers' charter plane makes emergency landing at KCI early Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pittsburgh Steelers' charter plane made an emergency landing at KCI just before 4 a.m. Monday.

A spokesperson with the team confirmed everyone is safe following the emergency landing.

Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas. Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 25, 2023

The Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 23-18 on Sunday Night Football.

The Delta Air Lines flight 8867 is an Airbus 330 with 182 people on board. The right engine reported low engine pressure and the engine shut down, per the KC Aviation Department.

The aircraft landed safely and taxied under its own power. No fuel leaks were reported.

The team is staying on the plane and another plane is en route, expected to arrive around 9:30 a.m.

Steelers DT spoke out about the emergency landing on social media.

Dang emergency landing in KC.I think it’s due to @minkfitz_21 “roughing the passer call” but seriously landing KC………. — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 25, 2023

KSHB 41 News has a crew en route and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

