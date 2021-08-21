Planet Comicon brings in thousands to metro, attendees take precautions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been two and a half years since Planet Comicon has held a convention in Kansas City due to the pandemic.

Starting on Friday, throughout the weekend, thousands from across the region will attend at Bartle Hall, many dressed up in an array of outfits.

Inside the convention center, attendees can buy comic books and toys, play video games, cosplay and meet several celebrities.

"I’m so excited because it’s been such a long time," said actor Lou Ferrigno.

Some come based on their interests.

"I always like ninjas, and I got into mortal combat, and this is sub-zero, the classic version from the very first video game," said Rafael Richards from St. Louis.

And some come to meet their idols.

"I got to meet my favorite voice actor, so that was my favorite part," added attendee Ares Duarte.

Everyone taking part was mandated to have a mask on, which wasn't much of a problem for some as they took it as an opportunity to add to their outfits.

"I just incorporate my mask with my costume," said attendee Sora Wheeler.

Creative expression and safety were in style.

"What I did was I took a look at this, and I’m like, 'You know, this is a great way to accessorize.' So every single one of my costumes I bring this weekend has a helmet or a mask that is involved with the costume itself," Richards said.

One vendor even benefitted greatly, as they've been selling masks for five years.

"We started carrying them just for that, for consuming purposes, and then it turns out that we actually had something people needed, so it made it even better," said Brooke Shock, from Fayetteville, Arkansas, owner of The Geek Realms.

Meanwhile, with the delta variant continuing to surge in the Kansas City area, some who attended are being cautious.

"We just had to make sure that we’re being safe too and be aware of our surroundings," said Legacy Reser, Planet Comicon-goer.

Attendees were conscientious of their loved ones at home.

"A little bit for me because I have a three-year-old, so it’s mostly I don’t want to bring anything home to him," Duarte said.

Even the Hulk, aka Lou Ferrigno, believes it's best to take the vaccine to be safe.

"My best message I would say to everyone if you’re not vaccinated, please get vaccinated," Ferrigno said.

The vaccination clinic will be open on Saturday in the morning into the early afternoon.

Planet Comicon will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.