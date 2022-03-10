Planned Parenthood sues Missouri for defunding

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Planned Parenthood on Thursday sued Missouri over an attempt to block it from receiving any public funding.

At issue is a bill passed by the Republican-led Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Mike Parson last month seeking to stop reimbursing Planned Parenthood for health care for low-income Medicaid patients, including clinics that do not provide abortions.

Missouri-area Planned Parenthood organizations in the lawsuit said the state has said it will stop reimbursing clinics at the end of the day Friday.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office didn't immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment Thursday.

