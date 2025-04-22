Planning ahead for Christmas, KC toy store boosts stock to navigate rising tariff costs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The shelves at Brookside Toy and Science are full, and there is a reason for that.

They're trying to avoid paying higher prices due to tariffs because 80% of their items are made in China.

Owner Holly Pollard says she has been receiving dozens of emails every day about the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

One stated: "The items used to be $2.95, but they're going to be $3.15."

She says they are filling her inbox.

“Pages and pages of this,” Pollard said.

But she has been moving them to her trash folder.

“My anxiety was starting to feel unbelievable," Pollard said. "I had to just be done with it and let it go."

To avoid increased prices, for herself and her customers, she had to move some pieces around.

Her strategy was to order as many items as possible before May 1st, when she says prices will be readjusted.

“I've got the merchandise, so I've got to pay for it somehow," she said. "It's a little bit stressful. It makes me a little stressed because we're not having Christmas-like sales."

According to Pollard, the holiday this year, might be affected by the tariffs.

“It would be really sad if it felt like the items that kids wanted, or that grandparents wanted to purchase for them, were just not available or could not be obtained,” Pollard said.

One customer also had concerns about the holiday season.

“That's the kind of thing that a lot of consumers are dealing with—not knowing exactly what’s coming next, when or how high prices are,” said Tin Linn, a customer at the store buying toys.

But throughout the ups and downs, Holland's regulars, like Owen Daly, are optimistic about their finances.

"As long as people still want to have toys and things to play with, then I think it won't affect the store too much," said Daly.

