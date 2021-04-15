Plans scrapped for massive hog farm in Livingston County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The company behind plans for a 10,000 hog farm in Livingston County, Missouri, notified officials this month it is abandoning the project.

A spokesperson from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources told 41 Action News Thursday that they had received a notice from United Hog Systems, LLC on April 7 that the company had decided not to construct the hog farm.

“United Hog Systems LLC has decided not to construct the Z8 Sow Farm at the Livingston County location and thus would like to withdraw the permit application,” the company wrote in the letter to the state.

The company made a similar notification to local officials.

Earlier this week on April 13, an attorney representing United Hog Systems, LCC, wrote to the Livingston County Commission the company was no longer seeking a county health permit that had been submitted in September 2020.

The proposed Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation called for a facility that would have housed up to 10,000 pigs. Neighbors in the vicinity of the then-planned facility were concerned about the scale and environmental impacts of the facility.