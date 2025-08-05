Platte City residents speak out against ban on backyard chickens

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Platte City residents could be forced to give up their backyard chickens as city officials weigh whether to crack down or ease up on a longstanding ban.

City leaders will discuss the future of backyard chickens in Platte City in a public meeting happening Tuesday evening at City Hall.

“Many of my neighbors have chickens, and so I assumed that it was a friendly place with rural values, where we can raise chickens," said resident Jason Thompson.

Thompson said he moved to Platte City with his family in search of a simpler lifestyle — and the added benefit of fresh eggs from his own backyard. Now, he hopes the city won’t force him to get rid of his chickens.

According to city code, chickens are only permitted on properties with at least two acres of land, a requirement no residential property in Platte City currently meets.

The rule came into sharper focus this spring when city officials discovered a surprising number of code violations during their annual code enforcement review.

"In the past, the city has largely stayed away from enforcing the zoning restrictions on residential chickens until its annual spring code enforcement sweep this year. The city was more aware of this issue due to citizen reports of residential chickens," said Platte City Mayor Steve Hoeger. "In looking more closely during the code sweep, the city found that residential chickens were more widespread than previously known."

Instead of issuing citations, the Board of Aldermen approved a 90-day pause on enforcement, giving the city time to consider updates to the ordinance.

"Most people didn't know that they were banned," Thompson said. "I certainly didn't when I moved here, and there's a chicken coop and my neighbors have chickens. The reasonable conclusion is chickens are okay."

Now, with the ordinance suddenly in the spotlight, backyard chickens could permanently be banned for good.

"It came as a surprise to a lot of us that this conversation has been brought up, and they're going to be discussing it at the hearing," Thompson said. "I think it (a ban on backyard chickens) would have a negative impact on the community."

In a statement, Mayor Hoeger said the city is aware of the high interest in the topic and wants to ensure residents have a say before any final decision is made.

"It's much too soon to reach judgment on the final outcome of this issue," Hoeger said. "The Board knows that this is an important issue to many of our residents, and it is too important for the Board simply to impose any outcome without having residents involved in the process."

Hoeger added that Monday evening's public hearing is the first step; extending the enforcement moratorium is the second step.

The city hopes to make a final decision before the 90-day pause is over.

