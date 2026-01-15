'Platte City will become a destination': City moves forward with downtown revitalization plans

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

—

Platte City moves forward with downtown revitalization plans based on resident feedback.

City moves forward with downtown revitalization plans based on resident feedback

A few months ago, Platte City asked residents a simple question: What do you want downtown to look like in the future? Now, that feedback is turning into concrete plans for revitalization.

"We've heard about even little activities. We want to see something, to where it can bring people back, some more experiences," said Jamie Kaz executive director for the Platte County Area Chamber of Commerce.

The city received extensive input calling for new sidewalks, improved lighting, and more businesses in the area. Those ideas are now one step closer to becoming reality.

Downtown Platte City hasn't changed much in decades, with most current traffic coming from people visiting the courthouse.

"People need a reason to come back down here, and a lot of the traffic currently is due to the courthouse," said Jamie Kaz with the Platte City Chamber of Commerce.

The public feedback highlighted consistent themes: more foot traffic, updated storefronts, and spaces that encourage people to stay longer.

The new master plan shows updated streetscape, new lighting throughout downtown, and more signage.

"Just kind of updating everything, updating the streetscapes, making the sidewalks wider, ADA compliance, improved parking. I mean, it will really kind of just boost the area and give us enhanced lighting," Kaz said.

For small business owners already operating downtown, the changes represent much-needed improvements.

"It definitely could use some work," said Desiree Spears, who owns KC Spa.

Spears believes increased visibility and walkability could bring in new customers and bring in fresh energy into the area.

"When more people are walking downtown, it brings more awareness to our business. It gives people a reason to stop, come inside, and keep coming back," Spears said.

Spears said the downtown redevelopment will have a long-lasting impact on the city.

"The fact that the city is proposing this redevelopment plan is huge," said Spears. "This will help to create a lot of growth and drive to our community."

The overall goal is transforming Platte City from a drive-through community into a destination.

"We do have reasons for people to come and spend some money, but it is still getting people just down here initially," Kaz said.

The city says a funding plan needs to be in place before any work can begin. Officials plan to hold another open house next week to continue gathering community feedback.

—