Platte City, City Hall closed Friday after employees test positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte City, City Hall will be closed Friday after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the city said it's not clear if the closure will be extended beyond Friday.

With only six staff members, the spokesperson said "it doesn't take too many positive staff in a very small building to have us close while health status and work schedules can be sorted out."

Staff will work from home Friday, and it's anticipated the building will not endure a "long closure."

Other city services including public safety, solid waste, public works and city utilities are operating normally.

