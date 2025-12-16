KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics and government. Platte County's presiding commissioner invited him to Monday's meeting after seeing Charlie cover property tax issues in other counties. Share your story idea with Charlie .

—

Most seniors who own property in Platte County will get more relief after the county commission expanded its senior tax credit program Monday.

The approved changes exempt seniors from increases in bond indebtedness. This mostly applies to taxes for school districts to pay off debt.

Platte County expands senior property tax credit, will offer credit in 2026

Seniors will get a credit in 2026 for bond indebtedness increases they paid in 2025.

And beginning next year, seniors will no longer have to reapply for the program every year.

“We believe in letting taxpayers keep as much of their money as possible. Seniors are first on that list,” said Presiding Commissioner Scott Fricker.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Platte County Presiding Commissioner Scott Fricker.

Jim Menown qualified for the senior property tax credit — often called a freeze — this year. He was surprised when his bill was about $300 more than in 2024.

“To me, the freeze is so it wouldn’t change,” Menown said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Jim Menown, Platte County taxpayer.

The increase in his bill appeared to be due to an increased bond payment to the Park Hill School District. He’ll get a credit for that payment on his 2026 tax bill.

“I’m glad they’re listening and taking concerns of their constituency to heart,” Menown said.

A spokesperson for the Park Hill School District said the senior property tax credit will cost the district $1.25 million in 2025 taxes. Monday’s additional exemptions will add more to that total.

KSHB Park Hill School District logo

The school board will most likely have to increase a tax rate in 2026 to make up the difference. This essentially shifts the tax burden to property owners under the age of 62, the minimum age to qualify for the senior property tax credit program.

This spring, voters in the Park Hill district approved two bond measures to increase teacher salaries and improve facilities.

—