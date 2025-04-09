Voters approve school bonds proposals for three school district in the Northland

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

Voters in the Northland gave the green light on school bond proposals that aim to bring changes to three school districts.

Park Hill School Districts proposition G and O passed by more than 60% in Tuesday's election.

Proposition G will help raise teacher and staff pay, while proposition O will give $128 million dollars for renovation to school facilities.

Following last night's win, in a statement the district said, "We are grateful for this community win to support teacher and staff compensation and facility upgrades. This reinforces the value our community places on our teachers and staff, our schools and public education. This will have generational impact for our community," said Chief Communication Officer Kelly Wachel.

Voters in the North Kansas City School District also approved $175 million dollars in bond money for several school projects.

The money will be used for a new performing arts center and a new gymnasium for two schools.

In a statement following Tuesday's bond approval, Superintendent Dr. Rochel Daniels in a statement said, "On behalf of North Kansas City Schools, I would like to express our sincere gratitude and thank each and every one of you who voted in support of the bond. Your commitment to the future of our students is truly inspiring. This vote will help us make much-needed improvements to our schools and ensure all students have access to a safe and modern learning environment. We are excited to move ahead with these improvements and truly appreciate the trust you’ve placed in the district and in our commitment to student success."

And Platte County R-3 School District will soon start phase two to finish their high school and make renovations to other school after voters approved $62 million dollars in bond.

In a statement Superintendent Dr. Jay Harris said, "We are incredibly grateful to our community for their continued trust and overwhelming support, with more than 68% approval of our $62 million zero rate change bond issue. This vote is a clear investment in the future of our students, our schools, and our growing community.

This support allows us to move forward with confidence on key components of our Long-Range Facility Plan— the completion of Phase 2 of the Platte County High School rebuild, as well as enhancements to student safety, learning environments, and site improvements at Platte Purchase Middle School, Pathfinder Elementary, and Compass Elementary.

This vote of confidence reinforces that our community values strong public schools and is willing to invest in the spaces where learning and growth happen every day. We don’t take that support lightly, and we are committed to being good stewards of the trust they’ve placed in us.

Thank you to the Platte County School Community for helping us build a stronger future for every student in our District."

Residents in Platte County School District and North Kansas City will not see a a tax increase. the zero tax rate change will add an extension to their existing tax levy.

