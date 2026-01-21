Platte County homeowners could see property tax relief with new ballot measure

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Platte County commissioners will vote today on whether to place a new tax question on the April ballot that could provide relief to homeowners facing rising property taxes.

The proposed program, called a homestead property tax credit, would help limit sudden spikes in property tax bills on primary residences. Unlike the existing senior tax credit, any homeowner in the county would be eligible regardless of age.

“Platte County is doing everything we can to help taxpayers. There's very few people that like paying the real property taxes. There's very few people that want more real property taxes," said Platte County Commissioner Joe Vanover

The program would cap annual property tax increases at 5% per year or the rate of inflation, whichever is higher. This doesn't eliminate tax increases entirely but provides more predictable limits for homeowners.

"It will give a lot more certainty to homeowners. It's got to be tough for some people to absorb a big increase in one year's property tax bill," Commissioner Vanover said.

The initiative stems from a new law passed last summer that requires most counties in Missouri to ask voters if they want to implement this type of program.

"The way the law is written, it looks like if the voters say no, then that's the decision," said Vanover.

If voters approve the measure in April, Vanover says the county will begin to finalize plans on when homeowners can sign up.

Commissioners are scheduled to hold the vote at 10 a.m. and encourage public attendance for feedback.

In the same meeting, county officials will also address ongoing tensions over the 2026 budget that has raised public safety concerns.

The approved budget did not include raises for both the prosecutor and sheriff's departments, leading to criticism from Prosecutor Eric Zahnd. At the budget meeting, Zahnd expressed frustration that these cuts would significantly hurt his staff and warned that the county could see crime rise due to fewer deputies.

However, commissioners argue that law enforcement remains fully funded. Presiding Commissioner Scott Fricker defended the budget decisions.

Both the sheriff and prosecutor are expected to address commissioners about the funding dispute during the meeting.

