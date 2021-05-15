Platte County lifts mask restrictions for businesses, residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Health Department has lifted mask mandates for businesses and residents.

Late Saturday morning, the county issued a release stating that all the previous limits on business operations and gatherings have been rescinded.

The release also says fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks.

The release states that masks or face coverings may be required by businesses, which may refuse service to any person who refuses to wear a mask for face covering.

However, it says a business may not require a person to produce written verification of a medical condition or advice that prohibits use of a mask.

The Health Department says people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second in a 2-dose series, or two weeks after a single dose vaccine.

The information goes on to say the exemptions include children under age two, individuals with a respiratory condition that is exacerbated by the wearing of a face covering, those who have been told by a medical, legal or behavioral health professional not to wear a face covering and more.

Elementary and Secondary schools should continue to comply with"Missouri School Reopening & Operating Guidance", created by the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Any resident or business is encouraged to review the recommendation on the counties website here: https://www.plattecountyhealthdept.com/