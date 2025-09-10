Platte County moves to break away from Tri-County Mental Health Board

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Platte County leaders have voted to end their decades-long relationship with the Clay-Platte-Ray (CPR) Mental Health Board, citing local taxpayers aren’t getting their fair share of services.

The commission’s unanimous decision, announced Monday, would redirect more than $3 million in annual tax revenue away from the three-county partnership and into a newly formed Platte County Mental Health Board.

Presiding Commissioner Scott Fricker said the move is designed to expand services while keeping Platte County tax dollars closer to home.

“This is an important first step to improving and expanding mental health services for Platte County residents, and we expect this action will actually result in increased funding for mental health services in Platte County,” said Fricker.

The release from commissioners pointed to what they described as key shortcomings in the tri-county system:



Limited local control, with Platte County holding just two of nine seats on the board.

Lack of transparency, including resistance to providing documentation on how funds are spent.

No program evaluation to measure effectiveness.

No financial audits, despite CPR overseeing a $10 million annual budget.

Local service providers say the decision raises questions about collaboration and access.

“I think it was a surprise for most folks in the community,” said Dennis Meier, Co-Director of Synergy Services. “I’m not aware of a community-wide discussion that led up to the vote and I’m not sure how much community input there was.”

Meier worries the move could disrupt years of progress among agencies that have worked together to stretch limited resources.

“There’s been this collaboration amongst many agencies to deliver the highest quality of care through integrated practices and to make the best use of funding," said Meier. "One of the ramifications may be that it strains some of those relationships."

For now, it remains unclear when the withdrawal will legally take effect or how quickly the new Platte County Mental Health Board will be established.

