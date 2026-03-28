Platte County officials endorse potential candidate for Congress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a joint statement Saturday on social media, Platte County Presiding Commissioner Scott Fricker and Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd endorsed Nathan Willett for Congress, should Willett choose to run.

Al Miller

“Not many things have brought us together over the last few months, but we are coming together to support Nathan Willett for Congress should he decide to file next week,” Zahnd and Fricker said in a statement. “We need the next generation of conservatives to step up and believe he’d be the perfect option to bring together the people of north Missouri.”

Zahnd and Fricker have been at the center of an ongoing investigation after Zahnd accused Fricker of criminal wrongdoing.

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Their endorsement comes after U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R - 6th District, Missouri) announced his retirement from politics Friday.

“Nathan is a proven conservative fighter with deep roots in north Missouri,” the two said. “We should let the people in the district decide our next congressman, not DC interests.”

At this time, Willett, a Kansas City, Missouri, councilman (1st District), has not put in a bid to run for Congress. Officially, Willett has filed paperwork seeking to run for the Missouri State Senate in the 34th District.

In a social media post Friday morning , radio personality Chris Stigall announced he would be leaving his Monday through Friday weekday radio show, “Waking up America!” on the Salem Radio Network , to launch a bid to become Graves’ successor.

Republican Jim Ingram of Kansas City, North, has also filed to run for the 6th Congressional seat.

Three Democrats have filed to earn the party’s nomination in the primary, all from the Kansas City area: Josh Smead, Scot Pondelick and Matt Levine.

Candidates filing for the fall’s mid-term elections have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, to announce their candidacy.

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