Platte County prosecutor urges victims who heard, saw something unusual at KCI restrooms to come forward

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Prosecutor’s Office is urging anyone who saw something unusual or believes they may have been a victim of being secretly recorded in an airport bathroom to come forward.

Prosecutor Eric Zahnd, Kansas City, Missouri, Councilman Nathan Willett (1st District) and Blake Sherer, a trial team leader with the prosecutor’s office, spoke Monday afternoon about the case against Teriosi Ludwig.

Platte County prosecutor talks about case of KCI restaurant employee secretly recording women

Ludwig, a former employee of the Martin City Brewery at the Kansas City International Airport, was arrested and charged last week with invasion of privacy.

Court documents state Ludwig’s phone contained 66 videos of women he secretly recorded in an all-gender bathroom at the airport.

One victim told airport police on March 9 that she saw a cellphone protruding underneath a stall divider.

Ludwig admitted to recording the victim during questioning by detectives.

Platte County Sheriff Teriosi Ludwig

Sherer, with the prosecutor’s office, said the timeline of incidents spans Jan. 16 to March 9, all in the Concourse A restroom behind the TSA checkpoint.

Councilman Willett said during Monday's press conference that he wants to ensure “justice is served.”

The men said it is vital that more victims share their experiences.

Anyone who feels they heard or saw something unusual in the all-gender restroom during that span is urged to call KCI Airport Police at 816-243-5175.

Ludwig is currently being held in the Platte County Jail on a $25,000, cash-only bond.

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