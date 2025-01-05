Platte County R-3 School District mourns loss of 2 children who died in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County R-3 School District is mourning the loss of two of young students who died at a Northland home last week.

Jeffrey Hatcher, 8, and Charlotte Hatcher, 6, were students at Pathfinder Elementary, the district confirmed.

Jeffrey was a second grader while Charlotte was a kindergartner.

"The Platte County R-3 School District is grieving over the loss of Pathfinder Elementary 2nd grader Jeffrey Hatcher, and kindergartner Charlotte Hatcher, who tragically passed away on January 2," the district said in a letter to families. "Our thoughts are with the Hatcher family during this difficult time."

The pair were found shot inside a home in the 1000 block of NW 91st Terrace late Thursday night.

Jeffrey died at an area hospital while emergency services pronounced Charlotte deceased at the home.

Zachary D. Hatcher, 38, was also found dead. He suffered a gunshot wound.

On the day of the incident, police responded to the home for a welfare check.

While on the scene, officers noted smoke inside the home. Police briefly entered before retreating as fire spread inside.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews were called to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Police later entered the home again and located the children and Zachary Hatcher inside.

Detectives are investigating their deaths as a homicide.

The district said it's providing additional counselors, social workers and other resources to students and staff.

