I first brought this issue to light when Platte County school bus drivers shared their worry about cars routinely blowing past buses with their red lights flashing — a violation that puts children at serious risk while they’re loading or unloading.

Platte County school bus violations decline as police increase enforcement

“I’m very fearful of a child being hurt,” said JT Thomas director of transportation for the district.

In the first two months of school, the school recorded over 60 stop-arm violations. That number as climbed up to 96 this week.

Thomas said he felt alone in trying to address the problem — until my previous reporting gained traction.

"I'm at a bigger number, certainly, when we first started, I think we're at 60 now I'm at 96, but I'm not getting as many of them in a week than I was before," said Thomas. "I wish to think that that's making an impact.”

Thomas said the ongoing coverage has directly contributed to a rise in law enforcement involvement.

One of the departments now increasing their efforts is the Tracy Police Department. Chief Frank Thurman says he reached out to the school district after watching the recent reports.

In a statement Chief Frank Thurman wrote:

“I have increased my enforcement efforts by being in the area where the most violations have been occurring. I have also provided patrol to the other bus stop areas but have concentrated my efforts where the problems had been reported.”

Thomas said he has felt the help from local law enforcement, but also the community feedback.

“I don't want people to get fines," said Thomas. "I want them to stop. That's what I want. And that the traction and the the differences that I am starting to see, it makes me very it's exciting,”

Platte County school leaders said they plan to keep working closely with local law enforcement to help continue their efforts in bringing drivers accountable.

Tracy Police Department said drivers should expect to see more officers on the roads patrolling these bus stops.

