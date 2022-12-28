Watch Now
Platte County Sheriff warns of scam callers posing as members of sheriff's office

Posted at 12:48 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 13:48:31-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff's Office is warning that scam callers are posing as members of the sheriff's office and threatening arrest.

Deputies say that the scammers are calling citizens from blocked and unidentified numbers and telling those who answer that they have traffic warrants and must make a payment to avoid arrest.

The scam victims are being told to put payment on a prepaid card to pay at a kiosk at the Platte County Sheriff's Office. The scammers then call the individual back, informing them that the kiosk is not functioning and the payment must be made over the phone, or they will be arrested, the sheriff's office said.

"The Platte County Sheriff’s Office does not contact people by phone to have them pay fines or to satisfy warrants," the Platte County Sheriff clarified in an alert.

Citizens are advised not to share personal information over the phone and to contact an organization through a verifiable number to confirm a caller can be trusted.

