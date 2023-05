KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff's Office is responding to a collision between a train and a FedEx truck Saturday morning in Platte County.

The collision happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 45 Highway and Oberdiek Lane.

Minor injuries were sustained in the crash. It is not known at this time how many people were injured in the collision.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.