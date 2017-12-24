Platte Woods officers surprise drivers with gift cards for the holidays

PLATTE WOODS, Mo. -- This Christmas Eve, Platte Woods police are doing something a little different this year.

"You know the last few years, it’s been hard on law enforcement," Noon said. " At the beginning of my career in law enforcement, these were the things I enjoyed doing, is interaction with the public in a positive way."

And this Christmas Eve, that's just what Platte Woods Deputy Chief Tom Noon is doing.

"I know we’ve touched a lot of people doing this, and that feels good," Noon said.

Platte Woods officers pulled people over, not handing them a ticket, but a $25 gift card.

" It’s been great to see the officers, kind of their morale boost a little bit to give back this time of year," Noon said.

The 40 gift cards were a $1000 donation to the department, and officers were ready to pass them out and give back .

"We are a small department," Noon said. "We have 12 officers, so we don't have many opportunities to do something like this, so it's been great."

It was a traffic stop, that turned into an early Christmas gifts for some drivers passing by in the Platte Woods neighborhood.

" I think it’s great that we can show that the interaction with we police department can be a positive one, not always a negative one," Noon said.