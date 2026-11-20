WESTON, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively offers coverage on a wide variety of topics, including stories of interest to consumers. Reach out to Linsday via email .

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You've seen the movie Field of Dreams with the boys of summer walking out of the corn stalks, and you've heard the line "If you build it, they will come."

One man in Weston did so by creating a community event to benefit local charities.

I went to Weston to meet Rogers Strickland at his farm where beyond his home sits Rogers' Dream Field.

"When I turned 50, some urge in me said "I want to play baseball one more time," said Rogers.

Fabian Rosales, KSHB 41 Rogers Strickland In The Stands of his 'Dream Field' in Weston, Mo.

"This was a part of the cornfield. I just plowed it up just like the Kevin Costner character," said Rogers. "I have a 2,800 acre farming operation here."

Why baseball? He pitched in little league. His love of baseball, though, was born and inspired by summer memories with his grandfather in Armstrong, Missouri starting when he was four years old.

"I remember the popcorn because he popped it on site in a little shed," Rogers recalled. "And you know the whole town turns out to watch one town play another town, and there was my uncle and my grandfather in these old wool baseball uniforms playing baseball, and that was my memory."

So over 25 years ago, Rogers built his dream field and people came! He had it built like the old days, and the players at the charity event come dressed like it too.

"I've got a full set of wool 1920's era Weston uniforms," Rogers says of the team of locals assembled to play against ghost players that come down from Iowa, inspired by the film.

"And they come out in their wool 1920 White Sox uniforms."

Rogers said over seven hundred show up, helping to raise money for multiple charities including sending kids to camp.

"We've raised around 150,000 in the last two years. So each one of them gets $10,000 to $15,000," said Rogers. "People get to pick which charity they want to support."

One of the event organizers sent me this list of charities the 2027 Rogers' Dream Field is raising money for:

• Friends of San Lucas

• Weston Sports Association

• Black Ancestors Awareness Campaign

• The Farmer’s House

• Camp Wood YMCA

• Sports L.A.B - Boys and Girls Club KC

Some notable names and Baseball Hall of Famers have played a part.

"I played against George Brett!" he said. "He hit one over the barn."

And legendary Baseball Hall of Famer Buck O'Neil has been here too.

"We asked him to throw out the first pitch before so he had the whole crowd stand up and hold hands, and then he sang his little song about love," Rogers remembers.

Rogers' Dream Field Game hasn't happened every year. One reason was the loss of O'Neil.

"We did it from 2000 to 2006, and then I quit because Buck O'Neil died, and he was a very important part of this."

Then a few years ago, Strickland brought back the community event.

"My wife made the mistake of two years ago of saying 'What do you want to do for your 75th birthday?' and I said, "Play baseball," Strickland laughed.

He brought the game back which includes food, hot air balloon rides, a kids baseball clinic, and comedy skits before the game. Strickland is already looking forward to next summer's game. You can keep track of upcoming games on their facebook page.

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