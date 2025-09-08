Plaza District Council secures funding for updates to enhance ‘safety, access, day-to-day experience’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Plaza District Council recently announced it has secured funding for several items that will “improve safety, access and the day-to-day experience” in the area.

Improvements include restoration of the Wornall Bridge, addition of a pedestrian sign at the Sister City Bridge crossing, and converting the one-way section of Ward Parkway at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to two-way traffic.

“Neighbors and visitors deserve a Plaza District that is safe, connected, and easy to navigate. These wins are the result of steady collaboration with City staff, elected leaders, and community partners,” Kate Marshall, president and CEO of the Plaza District Council, said in a news release. “We are grateful to everyone who walked the blocks with us, reviewed data with us, and helped turn advocacy into action.”

The council said the restoration of the Wornall Bridge was a project three years in the making. After “repeated PIAC requests and on-site walkthroughs with city leadership,” the project has received the funding it needs to “restore this iconic gateway.”

After four years of “persistence,” the council has confirmed a pedestrian signal will be installed at the Sister City Bridge crossing. The addition has been considered a “long-overdue safety upgrade.”

Finally, the conversion of one-way to two-way traffic at Ward Parkway and MLK Boulevard was first proposed in 2024. Now that funding has been secured, the project can move forward, “improving westbound flow and reducing conflicts at the KC Streetcar Plaza stop crosswalk,” per the council. Starting Oct. 24, the streetcar will run from the River Market to the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Looking forward, the Plaza District Council hopes to implement:



Mobility lane on the west side of Wornall Road from the InterContinental to Loose Park

Angled parking along Mill Creek Parkway

Funding for a pedestrian signal at Ward and Central

The above items were presented at a recent 6th District PIAC meeting.

“PDC will continue working with the City, neighbors and property owners on design, phasing, and timelines of various infrastructure projects,” the council said in its news release. “We will; keep neighbors informed as construction schedules are set; and advocate for complementary improvements that enhance walking, biking, transit, and parking in the district.”

In order to continue improving the safety of the Plaza, the council encourages community members and businesses to follow updates here.

