All clear given, streets re-open after Plaza package deemed not a threat

UPDATE 2:05 p.m. | Kansas City Police say the package was determined to not be a threat and have given the all clear on the Plaza.

EARLIER | KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The parking garage on the corner of Central Street and Nichols Road on the Country Club Plaza is closed off due to a suspicious package.

KCPD said the ATF, Bomb and Arson squad, and HAZMAT are on the scene.

The package is on the lower level of the parking garage. KCPD said it's been X-rayed, and additional equipment is being brought in to get a better idea of what's in the package.

Streets surrounding the parking garage have been closed off, and the Apple and Tiffany and Company stores have been evacuated.

