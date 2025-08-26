Plaza Provisions plans to avoid fast-casual dining slump with restaurant-style food hall

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby .

The Cascade Hotel on the Plaza is set to open Plaza Provisions, a new two-story food hall concept, this week.

Featuring four unique dining options, the food hall will operate as a sit-down restaurant with seating options across multiple levels, including an outdoor patio.

Plaza Provisions aims to differentiate itself from typical hotel bars with competitive pricing and diverse menu offerings.

"Our wells start at $8, craft cocktails are $10," said Eric Willey, Cascade Hotel's director of outlets.

Willey oversees the new venture, which will feature four distinct menus, including Guy's Deli and Lula Southern Cookhouse.

The timing aligns with recent industry trends showing customers pulling back from fast-casual dining options while sit-down restaurants experience a small surge , according to quarterly earnings reports from restaurant companies.

Local customers expressed their priorities when dining out on the Plaza.

Kevin Yates said he looks for affordability.

"Something reasonable, which is tough to come across on the plaza," Yates said.

Shawn Hutchinson emphasized the importance of quality.

"I look for good service, good food," Hutchinson said.

Plaza Provisions plans to keep most menu items at or below $20, addressing customer concerns about dining costs.

Leighann Anderson, a mother of two, highlighted the financial considerations families face when eating out.

"Not wanting to spend a ton of money on an outing because then it's harder to justify it. Like, oh, I should have just cooked at home," Anderson said.

The hotel's confidence in the new food hall stems from the Plaza's anticipated resurgence and partnerships with established vendors.

"We feel like it's a great time to come in and be part of a captive audience," Willey said.

The Cascade Hotel also recently opened Momentum, a semi-private rooftop bar overlooking the Plaza, as part of its expanded dining and entertainment offerings.

