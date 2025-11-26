Plaza receives first approval for money to redevelop iconic shopping district

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan has spent years covering redevelopment plans and issues on the Country Club Plaza. He attended a Tax Increment Finance Committee meeting Tuesday in order to report what the decision made by the commission means for the Plaza. Charlie also covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

Kansas City’s Tax Increment Financing Commission approved a proposal Tuesday to use tax dollars to help pay for public infrastructure improvements on the County Club Plaza.

Plaza receives first approval for money to redevelop the iconic shopping district

The Plaza’s new owners have been floating ideas for redevelopment since purchasing the shopping center in 2024.

The TIF plan now goes to the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council for final approval. That vote could happen next month.

Under the plan, which received preliminary approval Tuesday, the Plaza would receive $110 million over 30 years.

The TIF would redirect a portion of sales, hotel, utilities and earnings taxes. The city would also pledge another $30 million to the project, with the possibility of $100 million total.

The Plaza would use the money for improvements to sidewalks, parking garages, sewers, streetscapes and other public infrastructure.

“During my time on the City Council, we saw TIF projects pretty regularly,” said former Councilman Jermaine Reed.

John Batten/KSHB Former Kansas City Councilman Jermaine Reed

He added the end goal of a TIF project is to improve a community.

“You want to be able to have a public benefit so everyone can feel as if this was for public good,” Reed explained.

The taxes at the center of this proposal usually go to the city of Kansas City, Jackson County and the Kansas City Zoo.

One criticism of TIF plans is they keep money out of public services in the city and county.

An employee of the Economic Development Corporation, which oversees the TIF Commission, said each of those groups would still receive more in taxes during the 30 years than they do currently.

The Plaza had previously filed an application with PortKC for property tax abatement. That proposal was tabled at a meeting earlier this month.

Most recently, conceptual plans call for the Plaza to invest private money to build more multi-family housing, a hotel and more office space.

The City Plan Commission will review a development guide from the Plaza next month that asks for looser restrictions to build taller buildings.

Many people in the community want to keep the shorter buildings they're accustomed to on the Plaza.

“I would urge you to strongly consider concerns that have been expressed as to heights,” Amelia McIntyre told the TIF Commission.

Courtesy: Kansas City’s Tax Increment Financing Commission Amelia McIntyre

A spokesperson from the Plaza issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon.

"Country Club Plaza is grateful the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission voted to approve our proposal. A TIF is a standard and widely used tool that helps address significant infrastructure needs. It would allow us to restore and rehabilitate public infrastructure with the help of the additional value created through the redevelopment, ensuring changes can be made without diminishing the value to taxing jurisdictions. Furthermore, this reflects our commitment to preserving the Plaza’s character while making the necessary upgrades to support its future. We remain dedicated to working collaboratively with city leaders, community stakeholders, and our neighbors as we move forward.”

