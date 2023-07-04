Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pleasant Hill declares water emergency, cites low levels in water tower

Water sprinkler
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - Water flies from a sprinkler watering a lawn in Sacramento, Calif., on May 10, 2022. Cities and farms that rely on state water supplies will get 5% of what they requested in the new year, state water officials announced Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Water sprinkler
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 13:09:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, has issued a water emergency declaration on Tuesday, July 4.

Pleasant Hill cites an issue reported on July 3 within the pump station that distributes water to the city, per a press release.

While the city has tried to conserve water through voluntary water conservation during repairs, levels in the water tower have become low enough to declare an emergency.

During this emergency declaration, Pleasant Hill residents are limited or prohibited from using water in certain circumstances due to city ordinances.

Residents are prohibited from watering their lawns or gardens, washing motor vehicles and boats and filling their swimming pools.

If a resident is found violating any of these prohibitions, the city will request that the resident cease or limit their use during the water emergency. If the same resident is found violating the ordinance a second time, water service to that resident or water user will be shut off until the water emergency is lifted, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app