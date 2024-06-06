Pleasant Hill issues water emergency, customers asked to restrict water use

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Pleasant Hill issued an immediate water restriction emergency at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

All customers are asked to limit water consumption to only what is essential until further notice.

Water District #1 also receives water from the City of Pleasant Hill water system. Those in the district are also asked to conserve water.

Customers are asked to avoid watering lawns and plants, filling pools, washing cars and washing clothes and dishes until the emergency is lifted.

The water is safe for consumption, however a boil order will be issued if complete pressure is lost within the system.

An issue in the system caused a "significant" loss of elevation in the water tower, which uses gravity to supply the system.

The levels in the tower are not currently able to meet overnight water demands.

Crews are working around the clock to identify the issue.

