KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Pleasant Hill man fell overboard from a boat and drowned at Pleasant Hill City Lake on Sunday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Michael L. Hamilton, 67, fell out of a 1981 Monark boat shortly after 11 a.m.

Bystanders attempted to rescue him and ultimately recovered him from the water.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a life jacket.