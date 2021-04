KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Pleasant Hill man is dead after a crash in Cass County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened Tuesday morning on MO-7 just south of E. 163rd Street.

Authorities say 38-year-old Joshua Kolden pulled his vehicle into the path of a semi-truck just before 6:30 a.m.

Kolden was transported to Lee's Summit Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt.