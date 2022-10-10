Pleasant Hill R-III Schools asking parents to send ‘drinkable water’ with students Monday due to boil advisory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pleasant Hill R-III Schools is asking parents to send “drinkable water” with students Monday due to a city boil water advisory.

While the district reports some bottled water will be available, the boil order has rendered drinking fountains unavailable at all schools except the Intermediate School.

Due to current boiler order drinking fountains will not be available except for Intermediate tomorrow. Some bottled water will be available but if you have drinkable water please send with your child if needed!! — Pleasant Hill R-III (@PHR3SD) October 10, 2022

The city of Pleasant Hill first reported a loss in water pressure around 9:15 p.m. Friday night .

Exercising an abundance of caution, the city issued a boil water advisory. Residents were urged to “boil tap water vigorously for three minutes” before use including drinking, cooking and/or brushing teeth.

Tap water was deemed safe for bathing so long as residents did not swallow the water.

Water samples were collected to be processed on Saturday, but Pleasant Hill says they were unable to be processed “due to a lab error.”

By Sunday afternoon, the city reported the water supply had increased but was not restored to normal levels.

“New samples will be collected and delivered to the lab on Sunday evening. The city will need to extend the boil advisory at least through portions of Monday, Oct. 9, 2022,” the city wrote in a news release.

Any updates concerning the condition of the boil water advisory are expected to be posted on the city's website and social media accounts.

—