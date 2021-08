KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pleasant Valley Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Candice Elaine Chastain was last seen Aug. 10 around 7 p.m. in the area of QuickTrip at Pleasant Valley Road and I-35.

She was possibly wearing a blue ball cap, gray tank top, jeans, tennis shoes and carrying a backpack.

Chastain is 5’3” and 135 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair.

Anyone with information should contact the Pleasant Valley MO Police Department at 816-781-7373.