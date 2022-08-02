Plowboys Barbeque announces closure of Kansas City, Blue Springs restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Plowboys Barbeque, the exclusive barbecue of Arrowhead Stadium for five years, with locations in Blue Springs and Kansas City, Missouri, announced its locations will close their doors on Aug. 14.

The decision to close the restaurant, which has been a barbecue staple in the KC area since its Blue Springs location first opened in 2013, comes as its operations refocus to Plowboys Foods, a collection of rubs and sauces, according to a press release.

“We are very proud of what Plowboys accomplished: three metro restaurant locations spanning both sides of the state line, the only BBQ restaurant in the downtown loop, a franchise restaurant in Lincoln, Neb., plus five years as the exclusive barbeque of the Chiefs at Arrowhead,” says founder Johns.