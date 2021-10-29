PODCAST: Faith in KC - Exploring the work of a prison chaplain

CAMERON, Mo. — October is often regarded as the scariest month of the season, but where exactly do faith and fear intersect.

For most members of a faith community, the answer is likely pretty often.

But for this month's edition of Faith in KC, KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness reached out to a prison chaplain, who's job sees faith and fear colliding every day.

Chaplain Matt Mason from Western Missouri Correctional Center joins Taylor to talk about what his job entails, and the fears he hears from inmates when they spend time in his office.