PODCAST: Hyatt Regency skywalk collapse, aftermath

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On July 17, 1981, two skywalks in the Hyatt Regency hotel fell onto partygoers beneath them.

The collapse resulted in 114 people killed and hundreds others injured.

Digital producers Casey Murray and Katharine Finnerty take a look at what happened and how the disaster changed America 40 years later in this two-part podcast miniseries.

PART ONE:

In part one, we take you back to the day of the collapse and hear from a first responder about his experience at the Hyatt as well as a person who lost his mother and stepfather in the collapse.

PART TWO:

In part two, we take a closer look at the mistake that caused the collapse, and how fields like emergency medicine and engineering were changed because of it.