Police: 1 killed in Thursday night crash on 18th Street Expressway in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a crash Thursday night that left one person dead.

According to a press release from KCKPD, around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, officers were sent to investigate a crash on 18th Street Expressway at Kansas Avenue.

Officers located two cars that had been involved in the crash and worked to transport three people to an area hospital for injuries.

Police say one of those three people died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

