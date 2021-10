KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 435 at Missouri 291 in the Northland closed on Monday after a police chase suspect crashed in the area and fled the scene on foot.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department assisted the Platte County Sheriff's office in the chase.

After the suspect crashed, he climbed a tree, but eventually came down and was taken into custody.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the chase to start. The lanes reopened about an hour later.