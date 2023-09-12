Watch Now
I-435 at Quivira Road back open following police activity Tuesday afternoon

KC SCOUT
Police block the eastbound lanes of Interstate 435 at Quiriva Road on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
Posted at 5:07 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 18:32:41-04

UPDATE, 5:11 p.m. | Police say the incident that forced the closure has been resolved.

Although the interstate has re-opened, congestion remains in the area.

EARLIER | Both directions of Interstate 435 at Quivira Road were closed late Tuesday afternoon due to ongoing police activity in the area.

An Overland Park police spokesperson said motorists should seek an alternate route to get around during Tuesday evening’s rush hour.

Several ramps were also closed, including northbound Interstate 35 to EB 435, southbound U.S. 69 Highway to WB 435, and northbound U.S. 69 highway to WB 435.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

