KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police activity associated with a standoff has closed down both directions of Interstate 435 at NE Parvin Road.

According to KCPD public information officer Jake Becchina, there is an armed person inside of an apartment/suite at 4301 N Corrington Avenue.

The northbound lanes of I-435 are closed at Missouri Highway 210. The southbound lanes of I-435 are closed at NE 48th St.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

