Police activity shuts down WB I-435 at Wornall Road in Kansas City

Police activity closed down the westbound lanes of Interstate 435 at Wornall Road on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 2:20 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 15:35:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 435 are closed between Wornall and Holmes Road due to police activity.

The closure is associated with a police chase of a suspect in the area.

The chase of the suspect started further east on I-435 near U.S. 71 Highway. As the case progressed west on I-435, officers twice attempted a manuever on the suspect's car to end the chase.

At Wornall Road, the suspect's car came to a stop, when police say the suspect shot himself.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not immediately know how long the westbound lanes of the highway would be closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

