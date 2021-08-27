Police activity shuts down WB I-435 at Wornall Road in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 435 are closed between Wornall and Holmes Road due to police activity.

The closure is associated with a police chase of a suspect in the area.

The chase of the suspect started further east on I-435 near U.S. 71 Highway. As the case progressed west on I-435, officers twice attempted a manuever on the suspect's car to end the chase.

At Wornall Road, the suspect's car came to a stop, when police say the suspect shot himself.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not immediately know how long the westbound lanes of the highway would be closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

