MSHP arrest 18-year-old suspected of shooting man in road-rage incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspected of shooting a man in a road-rage incident in Oak Grove, Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says they were able to locate Charles J. Smith, who is suspected to be involved in the incident. Smith was arrested without incident, per MSHP.

According to MSHP, an argument happened between two drivers on eastbound Interstate 70. It is still unclear what the argument was over.

One driver, Gary L. Denham, 53, was shot while in his vehicle. Denham managed to drive to a Petro Travel Center to call for help, but drove into a parked tractor-trailer. Paramedics declared Denham dead on the scene.

The other driver ran over a stop stick on the interstate and one tire was flattened, eventually driving off the road. The driver later ran out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

The road-rage incident temporarily closed eastbound I-70 for around an hour.

