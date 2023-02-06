Watch Now
Police ask for help in locating missing 1-month-old boy

Images provided by Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
Posted at 1:02 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 14:02:33-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, hope someone knows the whereabouts of a missing 1-month-old baby boy.

Namir Hopkins was last seen with Lexus Unique Ruffin, a 24-year-old Black female, who is about 5 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds with black braids and a neck tattoo.

Ruffin way be driving a silver SUV with an unknown Missouri license plate.

Namir is described as a Black male, 20 inches tall and weighing just under 8 pounds.

Anyone with information about the pair is asked to call the KCPD Missing Persons unit at 816-234-5150.

