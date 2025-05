KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Dominique Briggs, 31, was last seen on Feb. 20, 2025, in the 4000 block of Warwick Boulevard near their apartment.

A police spokesperson said Briggs’ friends are concerned for their safety.

Briggs is described as 5’3” tall, 133 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

